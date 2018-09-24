League reports
Monday's results
MONDAY ELKS -- The Other Place 3,175. McVay Custom Cycle 1,188. James Picken 722-253. Nathan Wright 745-288. Brian Cox 715-299. Adam Ramsay 254.
GOODTIMES -- Splits Happen 3,164-1,092. Men: Jason Freeman 707-279. Justin Crouse 696. Michael Bracken 670-289. Bruce Gienau 256. Women: Amber Simpson 656-237. Angi Fangman 628-221. Katlyn Bracken 616-225.
SENIOR SACS BLUE -- Trouble Makers 2,598. Hot Heads 936. Women: Alice Thompson 547-210. Pam McManemy 471-195. Karen Fischels 451. Jo Engel 181. Men: Merlyn Thompson 545-210. Dennis Kruger 535-198. Don Pearce 514. Jo Squires 211.
SENIOR SACS RED -- Strikers 2,668. Steam Rollers 937. Men: Ted Eldridge 586-205. Ken Graham 540-205. Gene Spears 524. Larry Brecunier 199. Women: Marge Kolthoff 490-177. Connie Graham 483-180. Darlene Spears 450. Kathy Anders 177.
SENIOR FOREST -- Redwoods 2,559-913. Men: Dan Hyde 564-155. Larry Baker 450-174. George Wagner 393-136. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 407-181. Lana Schmitz 379-149. Florence Ramsell 369-136.
VIKING -- Maple Lanes 3,628-1,280. Brandon Steen 677-246. Larry Anderson 728. Dennis Marquart 679-250. Denny Beenken 678-248. Josh Gates 674. Blake Delagardelle 256. Adam Akin 266.
STRIKETTE -- Four Seasons 2,599. Preserves@Crossroads 913. Patti Davis 558-202. Abby Akin 525-213. Mindy wilson 522-203. Sarah McChane 510-205. Janet Reynoso 502.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Where to Put it Storage 1,783-629. Diane Hosier 504-178. Theresa Allen 489-181. Nicole Delagardelle 481. Cherie Derbyshire 481. Sue Holms 177.
Weekend results
SENIOR BIRDS AND BEES -- Maple Bees 2,714-199. Women: Marge Kolthoff 529-199. Kathy Anders 449-163. Donna Torsrud 432. Nancy Meyer 166. Janet Hansen 163. Men: Amon Cornelius 633-234. Tom Zilmer 601. Rich Dean 575. Ron Dennler 236. Gerald Gleason 226.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART -- Wrens 2,637-978. Men: Don L. Pearce 632. Dennis Anderson 615-225. George Jenson 575-257. Rich Novy 222. Women: Emily McCauley 507-179. Karen Hintz 493-183. Karla Harn 455-179. Bonnie Steege 179.
NO NAME -- Gladiolas 2,773-963. Men: Bob Faust 619-213. Ken Graham 568-222. Howard Durnin 559-214. Women: Karen Fischels 507-179. Kathy Auringer 494-179. Jo Engel 478. Ruby Chase 180.
