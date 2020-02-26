League reports
Late Monday
GOODTIMES -- Splits Happen 2,971-1,030. Men: Randy Hesiak 694. Gabe Bartlett 685. Michael Bracken 684. Josh Peverill 255. Bob McCalley 247. Rick Thompson 246. Women: Cindy McCalley 702-257. Mary Kaufman 574-216. Amber Simpson 561. Kris Ruddy 214.
