League reports
Late Friday results
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Pansies 2,681. Sweet Peas 935. Men: Doug Coffin 578-246. BOb Kammeyer 498. Larry Fischels 496-189. Ken Graham 202. Women: Sharon Kendall 540-215. Jo Engel 485. Alice Thompson 485. Karen Fischels 200. Kathy Auringer 192.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- 9 Pin Pals 1,714, Automatic Amusement 1,714-632. Thresea Allen 569-221, 213. Barb Schaffer 477-179. Diane Bohneman 470. Diane Hosier 179.
VIKING -- Fusion Realtors 3,450-1,224. Dennis Marquart 702-268. Kevin Walker 692.
STRIKETTE -- Blame it on the Win 2,601-920. Jennifer Wittenburg 588-215. Amy Greve 574-220. Brandi Hogancamp 561-226. Sarah McChane 552.
