Bowling
League reports
Tuesday’s results
SENIOR CLASSIC — Edwards-Groth-Wilson 1,814-649. Greg Wilson 710-246. Ron Denller 610-245. Keith Wright 6072223. Mike Fink 600-213.
SENIOR SUNRISE — Asters 1,963. Blue Jays 502. George Jenson 516-203. Ron Nelson 499-170. Roger Heiser 496-205.
