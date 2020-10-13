 Skip to main content
Bowling
agate
League reports

Tuesday’s results

SENIOR CLASSIC — Edwards-Groth-Wilson 1,814-649. Greg Wilson 710-246. Ron Denller 610-245. Keith Wright 6072223. Mike Fink 600-213.

SENIOR SUNRISE — Asters 1,963. Blue Jays 502. George Jenson 516-203. Ron Nelson 499-170. Roger Heiser 496-205.

