League reports
Thursday's results
MASTERS/STORM -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,336-1,209. Women: Nicole Nelson 730-264. Men: Rich Eighme 720-258. Jacob Bedard 719. Ben Trueg 716-270, 258. Andrew Buelow 265. Mark Penne 258. Shan DeBower 255. Justin Weber 253.
CEDAR -- Paines RV 3,727-1,304. Art Jacobs 733-289. Josh Peverill 731-299.
INDEPENDENT -- Men: Stan Halverson 706-266. Chris Lemper 678-267. Jason Zahner 654. Bob McCalley 279. Women: Lindsey Smedley 655-281. Angi Fangman 619. Jen Smith 213.
MAPLE -- Fran's Pro Shop 2,581. Self Studios 926. Makenzie Allison 675-232. Virginia Johnson 514-193. Judy Toepfer 509. Carol Smith 181.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Gutter Dusters 2,573-890. Men: Darrell Groth 508-172. Mel Gardner 485-206. Tom Wegener 421. Roger Duffy 164. Women: Dianne Pearson 477-162. Carol Faber 337-136. Jan Miller 276. Jeanne Buss 109.
MERCHANTS MIXED -- Men: Brian Goodwin 621-244. Bob Anderson 522-190. Dave Goodwin 519-191. Women: Amy Goodwin 675-256. Gloria Hill 561-224. Connie Broell 521-207.
VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,598-562. Men: Bill Henriksen 609-211. Jim Nelson 571-203. George Meeks 540. Paul Nelson 202. Women: Sarah McChane 549-204. Sarah Siggins 500-191. Cindy Miller 433-148.
MINOR -- Automatic Amusements 3,584. Junkyard Dogs 1,316. Men: Brent Roloff 740-288. Kurt Woodman 669-256. Matt Magnall 627. Paul Huffman 233. Women: Shirley Horak 559-201. Courtney Wilson 542-191. Candace Newman 528-218.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.