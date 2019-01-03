Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

Thursday's results

MASTERS/STORM -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,336-1,209. Women: Nicole Nelson 730-264. Men: Rich Eighme 720-258. Jacob Bedard 719. Ben Trueg 716-270, 258. Andrew Buelow 265. Mark Penne 258. Shan DeBower 255. Justin Weber 253. 

CEDAR -- Paines RV 3,727-1,304. Art Jacobs 733-289. Josh Peverill 731-299.

INDEPENDENT -- Men: Stan Halverson 706-266. Chris Lemper 678-267. Jason Zahner 654. Bob McCalley 279. Women: Lindsey Smedley 655-281. Angi Fangman 619. Jen Smith 213. 

MAPLE -- Fran's Pro Shop 2,581. Self Studios 926. Makenzie Allison 675-232. Virginia Johnson 514-193. Judy Toepfer 509. Carol Smith 181.

SWINGING SENIORS -- Gutter Dusters 2,573-890. Men: Darrell Groth 508-172. Mel Gardner 485-206. Tom Wegener 421. Roger Duffy 164. Women: Dianne Pearson 477-162. Carol Faber 337-136. Jan Miller 276. Jeanne Buss 109. 

MERCHANTS MIXED -- Men: Brian Goodwin 621-244. Bob Anderson 522-190. Dave Goodwin 519-191. Women: Amy Goodwin 675-256. Gloria Hill 561-224. Connie Broell 521-207. 

VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,598-562. Men: Bill Henriksen 609-211. Jim Nelson 571-203. George Meeks 540. Paul Nelson 202. Women: Sarah McChane 549-204. Sarah Siggins 500-191. Cindy Miller 433-148. 

MINOR -- Automatic Amusements 3,584. Junkyard Dogs 1,316. Men: Brent Roloff 740-288. Kurt Woodman 669-256. Matt Magnall 627. Paul Huffman 233. Women: Shirley Horak 559-201. Courtney Wilson 542-191. Candace Newman 528-218.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments