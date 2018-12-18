Try 1 month for 99¢
VALLEY PARK – Team: Valley Park Men; Shan DeBower 713-266. Mac DeBower 692-266. Larry Edler 699-258. Women: Cassie Grey 342, Danielle Morris 340, Emily McCauley 518-182.

SENIOR SUNRISE – Team: Asters-Quails 2001-712. Men: John Younce 537, George Jenson 518-217, Roger Heiser 517-206, Ron Nelson 202. Women: Sharon Heiser 394-160, Velma Parsons 334-133, Nancy Grapp 318, Madonna Swehlall 117.

MEN’S CLASSIC – Team: Community-OP 3735-1304. Men: Brian Cox 733-279, Rich Gronkowski 697, Nick Shannon 681-225, Chris Williams 629, Shannon Buchan 626, Darin Seger 675-257, Cory Chasten 268, Jerry Casillas 256. Women: Lori Shannon 513-202.

