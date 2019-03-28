League reports
MASTERS/STORM -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,428-1,237. Series: Justin Weber 768, Troy Fuller 736, Doug Zilmer 727. Games: Gordy Kilpatrick 300, Nathan Wright 279, Rich Eighme 278.
CEDAR -- Steamboat Gardens 3,585, John's Auto Body 1,281. Men's series: Ed Feese 698. Game: Feese 258, Terry Williams 258. Women's series: Chelsea Friedley 497. Game Friedley 176.
INDEPENDENT -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,598-1,241. Men's series: Larves Jones Jr. 722, Josh Robert 721, Jason Freeman 696. Games: Jones Jr. 279, Robert 258, Freeman 272. Women's series: Jen Smith 557, Shannon Sniegolski 513. Games: Angi Fangman 209, Smith 193.
MAPLE LEAGUE -- Fran's Pro Shop 2,706. Mallon Construction 942. Series: Pam St. John 552, Judy Toepfer 540, Tracy McChane 527. Games: St. John 213, Toeppfer 202, McChane 202.
MAPLE MERCHANT MIX -- The Bar Ladies 2,076, Beers/Dead Last 722. Women's series: Gloria Hill 615, Amy Goodwin 55, Carol Eichelberger 474. Games: Hill 213, Goodwin 193, Cherie Derbyshire 187. Men's series: Dave Goodwin 630, Bob Anderson 588, Brian Goodwin 515, Randy Magee 515. Games: D. Goodwin 238, Anderson 222, B. Goodwin 204.
VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,667-583. Men's series: Bill Henriksen 734, Keegan Siggins 681, George Meeks 615. Games: Henriksen 252, Siggins 247, Meeks 237. Women's series: Sarah McChane 615, Dee Meeks 465, Cindy Miller 450. Games: McChane 227, Meeks 176, Cherel Trueman 169.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Women's series: Dianne Pearson 412, Carol Faber 373, Jeanne Buss 330. Games: Pearson 164, Faber 149, Miller 128. Men's series: Darrell Groth 488, Arnie Swanson 430, Howard Coffin 428. Games: Groth 183, Mel Gardner 169, Coffin 158.
