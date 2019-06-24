League report
Monday's result
SENIOR FANTASTICS -- Pinsplitters 2,613-903. Women: Cindi Frazier 407-. Dianne Pearson 407-143. . Bonnie Schoenfield 388-148. Pam McManemy 148. Men: Dennis Kruger 560-197. Howard Coffin 522-192. Roger Duffy 483. JOe Blagg 191.
