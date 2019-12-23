Clip art bowling

League reports

Monday's results

STRIKETTE -- Fran's Pro Shop 2,667 Steen Team 945. Abbey Akin 615-244. Sarah McChane 606. Jennifer Wittenburg 592-215. Jan Akin 529. Amy Greve 553-234. Norma Gronwoldt 524. Mindy Wilson 517.

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- 10th Inning 1,790. Were to Put it 626. Theresa Allen 574-195. Nicole Delagardell 537-192. Cherie Derbyshire 509-187.

VIKING -- Black Hawk Sprinklers 3,800-1,294. Dave Gerst 751-276. Stan Halverson 742-268, 258. Josh Gates 731-279. Adam Akin 722-279. Gery Brinker 691-279. Kurt Brinker 687. Kevin Walker 275. Dan Weimer 266. Larry Anderson 261.

