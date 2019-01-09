League reports
Wednesday
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOONERS -- No Comment 2,213-765. Series: Ben Trueg 752, Rick Miller 689, John Stanford Jr. 640. Games: Trueg 298, Miller 243, Bruce Gienau 238.
AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- WWB 1,917-676. Series: Diane Bohnemon 565, Jacque Hauser 508, Norma Gronwoldt 508. Games: Bohnemon 197, Hauser 191, Linda Cartney 186.
SR. STARS II -- Jupiter 2,004, Mars 727. Men's series: Leo Beschorner 623, Cy Burlagg 621, Ron Dennler 606. Games: Dennler 242, Burlage 236, Dennis Maurer 234. Women's series: Alice Thompson 528, Judy Toepfer 513, Jo Engel 509. Games: Toepfer 224, Kathy Auringer 186, Thompson 182.
JR. EAGER BEAVERS -- Deers 2,664-906.Men's series: Dave Baird 537, John Yance 536, Dan Hyde 522. Games: Baird 210, Harry Brant 198, Yance 188. Series: Nancy Tibbets 514, Janet Hanson 459, Katy Anders 457. Games: Tibbets 198, Harson 170, Anders 156.
WATERFALLS -- Pittman Racing 3,715, Cedar Valley Pod 1,305. Series: Travis Busch 759, Justin Weber 703, Shelly Hamer 686, Bruce Smith 681, Steve Schneider 680. Games: Smith 278, Busch 268-265, Karl Bengston 258, Hamer 258, Jon Blocken 257.
AMF -- Men's series: Toby Smedley 748, Josh Robert 732, Bruce Dralle 732. Games: Smedley 279, Robert 279, Dralle 267. Women's series: Dana Homolar 699, Marisa Thurmond 512. Games: Homolar 246, Thurmond 205.
SATELLITE -- Sports Arena 2,498, Lindgren Glass 857. Series: Julie Martin 517, Terrie Taylor 507, Jeanie Lindgren 490. Games: Martin 194, Taylor 190, Lindgren 186.
WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Charlies Pizza 3,329, Valley Park Lanes 1,184. Series: Adam Funk 656, Heather Barth 578. Games: Tim Barter 256, Funk 248, Emily Wolfe 226.
Late Tuesday
SR. SUNRISE -- Quails 2,040-700. Men's series: Art Jacobs 574, Larry Shephard 507, Ron Nelson 498. Games: Jacobs 212, Darrell Taylor 189, Shephard 188. Women's series: Velma Parsons 376, Sharon Heiser 350, Madona Swehla 337. Games: Parsons 131, Heiser 123, Swehla 116.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.