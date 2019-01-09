Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

Wednesday

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOONERS -- No Comment 2,213-765. Series: Ben Trueg 752, Rick Miller 689, John Stanford Jr. 640. Games: Trueg 298, Miller 243, Bruce Gienau 238.

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- WWB 1,917-676. Series: Diane Bohnemon 565, Jacque Hauser 508, Norma Gronwoldt 508. Games: Bohnemon 197, Hauser 191, Linda Cartney 186.

SR. STARS II -- Jupiter 2,004, Mars 727. Men's series: Leo Beschorner 623, Cy Burlagg 621, Ron Dennler 606. Games: Dennler 242, Burlage 236, Dennis Maurer 234. Women's series: Alice Thompson 528, Judy Toepfer 513, Jo Engel 509. Games: Toepfer 224, Kathy Auringer 186, Thompson 182.

JR. EAGER BEAVERS -- Deers 2,664-906.Men's series: Dave Baird 537, John Yance 536, Dan Hyde 522. Games: Baird 210, Harry Brant 198, Yance 188. Series: Nancy Tibbets 514, Janet Hanson 459, Katy Anders 457. Games: Tibbets 198, Harson 170, Anders 156.

WATERFALLS -- Pittman Racing 3,715, Cedar Valley Pod 1,305. Series: Travis Busch 759, Justin Weber 703, Shelly Hamer 686, Bruce Smith 681, Steve Schneider 680. Games: Smith 278, Busch 268-265, Karl Bengston 258, Hamer 258, Jon Blocken 257.

AMF -- Men's series: Toby Smedley 748, Josh Robert 732, Bruce Dralle 732. Games: Smedley 279, Robert 279, Dralle 267. Women's series: Dana Homolar 699, Marisa Thurmond 512. Games: Homolar 246, Thurmond 205.

SATELLITE -- Sports Arena 2,498, Lindgren Glass 857. Series: Julie Martin 517, Terrie Taylor 507, Jeanie Lindgren 490. Games: Martin 194, Taylor 190, Lindgren 186.

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Charlies Pizza 3,329, Valley Park Lanes 1,184. Series: Adam Funk 656, Heather Barth 578. Games: Tim Barter 256, Funk 248, Emily Wolfe 226.

Late Tuesday

SR. SUNRISE -- Quails 2,040-700. Men's series: Art Jacobs 574, Larry Shephard 507, Ron Nelson 498. Games: Jacobs 212, Darrell Taylor 189, Shephard 188. Women's series: Velma Parsons 376, Sharon Heiser 350, Madona Swehla 337. Games: Parsons 131, Heiser 123, Swehla 116.

