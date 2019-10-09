Clip art bowling

League reports

Wednesday's leagues

AMF -- Men: Mike Micou 776-277. Ryan Kayle 749-277. Nate Schuhmacher 725-257. Women: Dana Homolar 620-224. Marisa Thurmond 538-213. Martha Washington 509-172.

WATERFALLS -- Rally Appraisal 3,974-1,343. Kurt Krull 769-258, 256-255. Art Winker 734-279, 264. Stephen Schneiders 723-267. Rich Gronowski 721. Bruce Smith 743-257, 254. Brad Jipson 695-256. Brandon Steen 693. Doug Zilmer 680-265. Travis Busch 688-269. Amon Cornelius 671. Shelly Hamer 661-257, 237. Tammy Winker 597-232. Ashley Zilmer 226. 

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOONERS -- Team 7 2,112. 3 Amigas 736. Ben Trueg 709-247. John Stanford Jr. 637-236. Bruce Gienau 606. Scott Thorne 220. Women: Pam St. John 201. 

SATELLITE -- Windows of Iowa 2,505-874. Sports Arena 874. Julie Martin 530-184. Sue Boyd 480. Theresa Allen 476-183. Cathy Gabbard 181. 

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Will Take 9 3,335-1,167. Women: Lorna Borman 588-206. Men: Tim Bartie 651-235.

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Holy Rollers 2,673-928. Men: Don L. Pearce 493-189. Dan Hyde 486-208. Kenneth Morlan 438-185. Women: Cindie Frazier 441-177. Kathy Ormand 428-167. Nancy Tibbetts 422-161.

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Three Czech Chic 1,900. Magnificent 3 697. Linda Smith 503-198. Norma Gronwoldt 471. Theresa Hill 468-185. Becky Trunnell 468-194. Karen Hintz 172. 

SENIOR STARS -- Pluto 2,029-698. Women: Alice Thompson 629-224. Connie Graham 504-181. Jo Engel 473. Kathy Auringer 175. Men: Tom Kendall 650-256. Brian Werkemeister 633-248. Bob Gronwoldt 581-226. 

