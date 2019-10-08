League reports
Tuesday's results
SENIOR CLASSIC -- Casillas-Noble-Wilson 1,843. Durnin-Burlage-Fink 662. Howard Durnin 647-249. Jerri Casillas 643-216. Mike Fink 606-227. Greg Wilson 600-213. Gene Noble 600-225.
CLASSIC -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,593-1,269. Todd Terhune 739-279. Rich Eighme 724-260. Zach Beschorner 703. Rick Miller 675. Bruce Smith 685. Stan Halverson 259. Carl Anderson 256. Women: Jen Thurm 568-198.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.