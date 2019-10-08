Clip art bowling

League reports

Tuesday's results

SENIOR CLASSIC -- Casillas-Noble-Wilson 1,843. Durnin-Burlage-Fink 662. Howard Durnin 647-249. Jerri Casillas 643-216. Mike Fink 606-227. Greg Wilson 600-213. Gene Noble 600-225. 

CLASSIC -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,593-1,269. Todd Terhune 739-279. Rich Eighme 724-260. Zach Beschorner 703. Rick Miller 675. Bruce Smith 685. Stan Halverson 259. Carl Anderson 256. Women: Jen Thurm 568-198. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments