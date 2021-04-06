Bowling: Tuesday league reports

League reports
Tuesday
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS - Willard girls 1,871-695. Series: Lisa Lamb 569, Theresa Allen 537, Heidi Biddle 528. Games: Lamb 225, Allen 218, Biddle 188.
CLASSIC - Cadillac XBC 3,525, Presler Prop 1,254. Series: Joe Engelkes 707, Brian Cox 707, Elliott Thompson 685, Deve Gerst 685. Games: Tom McGarry 258, Brian Cox 257, Engelkes 256.
SENIOR CLASSIC - Wright-Dennler-Feese 1,945, Mauer-Groth-Marquart 687. Series: Greg Wilson 837, Dennis Marquart 693, Keith Wright 691. Games: Wilson 290, Wright 258, Marquart 243.
SR. SUNRISE - Blue Jays 2,023, Quails 692. Men's series: Dick Gronowski 622, Ron Nelson 553, Roger Heiser 518. Games: Gronowski 222, Nelson 215, Heiser 203. Women's series: Sharon Heiser 401, Linda Schrader 401, Madonna Swehla 379. Games: Heiser 147, Swehla 142, Schrader 141.