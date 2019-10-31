Clip art bowling

League reports

Thursday's results

INDEPENDENT -- Curbtender 3,757-1,299. Men: Josh Robert 811-299, 244-268. Jason Freeman 777-296. Mitch Seeman 737-277. Larves Jones Jr. 709-256. Jeff Johnson 699. Larry Anderson 687. Tim Lake 696. Women: Angi Fangman 597-216. Jen Smith 509. 

CEDAR -- Commercial Cleanign 3,676-1,317. Josh Peverill 702. Scott Holman 269. 

MASTERS/STORM -- Texas Roadhouse 3,850-1,191. Joe Engelkes 773-299. Alex Brice 759-280. Jacob Bedard 754-279. Justin Weber 745-257. Doug Zilmer 740-258. Andy Buelow 737-268. Troy Fuller 733-299. Dave Gerst 718. Dan Schuler 717-279. Art Winker 278. Rich Gronowski 262. Kurt Krull 259. Stephen SChneiders 258. Kyle Morgan 256. 

MAPLE LEAGUE -- Mallon Construction 2,680. El Patron 976. Mackenzie Allison 689-289. Pam St. John 570-221. Judy Toepfer 554-222. 

MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- FTP 2,158-760. Women: Amy Goodwin 563-201. Connie Rommel 521-178. Carol Eichelberger 488-178. Men: Dave Goodwin 688-288, 242. Brian Goodwin 585-207. Bryan Guthrie 570-222. 

VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,725-618. Paul Avis 623-219. George Meeks 587-214. Bill Henriksen 574. Keith Gruis 233. Women: Sarah McChane 662-278. Tami Prien 550-229. Sara Siggins 519-193. Dee Meeks 199. 

SWINGING SENIORS -- Robins 2,633. Shud-A-Been 938. Men: Darrell Groth 600-222. Roger Duffy 513-206. Mel Gardner 473-183. Women: Diane Pearson 447-176. Jeanne Buss 368-128. Carol Faber 340-124. 

MINOR -- Tyson Foods 3,398-1,191. Days Inn 1,191. Men: Doug Edler 702-298. Mike Shannon 640-267. Phillip Powell 627-254. Women: Candace Newman 550-200. Shirley Horak 523-181. Trisha Edler 489-203. 

