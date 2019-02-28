League reports
MASTERS/STORM -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,479-1,255. Series: Rich Eighme 789, Kurt Krull 772, Troy Fuller 765, Gordy Kilpatrick 757, Shawn Walther 752. Games: Krull 279-279, Kilpatrick 279, Eighme 279, Greg Engelkes 279, Walther 278.
CEDAR -- Steamboat Gardens 3,654-1,226. Men: Josh Peverill 739-258. Women: Chelsea Friedley 455-167.
INDEPENDENT -- John Deery Motor 3,683-1,293. Men's series: Josh Robert 770, Stan Halverson 770, Ken Ruddy 738. Games: Robert 279, Eric Smith 279, Halverson 278. Women's series: Shannon Sniegolski 554, Jen Smith 552, Kris Ruddy 529. Games: Smith 214, Sniegolski 205, Ruddy 181.
MAPLE -- Mallon Construction 2,680-938. Series: Mackenzie Allison 555, Pam St. John 520, Nicki Thomas 500. Games: Allison 225, St. John 194, Terrie Taylor 186.
MAPLE MERCHANT MIX -- Time to Spare 2,147-750. Women's series: Amy Goodwin 523, Debbie Lehman 519, Cherie Derbyshire 468. Games: Goodwin 211, Lehman 207, Connie Rommel 204. Men's series: Bryan Gutherie 608, Mark Watje 556, Steve Lehman 547. Games: Gutherie 228, Watje 224, Dave Goodwin 220.
VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,698-578. Men's series: Keegan Siggins 686, George Meeks 630, Ron Nelson 559. Games: Siggins 258, Meeks 253, John Younce 204. Women's series: Sarah McChane 609, Sara Siggins 480, Dee Meeks 445. Games: McChane 223, Siggins 173, Meeks 166.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Robins 2,707-855. Men's series: Darrell Groth 626, Howard Coffin 562, Arnie Swanson 458. Games: Groth 237, Coffin 194, Roger Duffy 183. Women's series: Jeanne Buss 437, Dianne Pearson 365, Jan Miller 339. Games: Buss 171, Pearson 135, Miller 128.
MINOR -- Here 4 Booze 3,559, Fareway 1,224. Men: Owen Irwin 676-257.
