Clip art bowling

League reports

Thursday's results

HI HOPES -- Men: James Walker 601-225. Tom Venter 511-189. Daryl Drew 434-158. Women: Emilea Waller 367-137. Chelsea Miller 353-124. Amy Drew 330-124. 

SWINGING SENIORS -- Snappers 2,677. Gutter Dusters 944. Men: Joe Blagg 522-193. Roger Duffy 491-194. Mel Gardner 490-202. Darrell Groth 202. Women: Jan Miller 380-128. Dianne Pearson 380-140. Carol Faber 302-130. Clare Foote 255. 

VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,710-632. Men: Keith Gruis 638-223. Jim Nelson 610-216. Bill Henriksen 542. Paul Avis 243. Women: Sarah McChane 631-244. Sara Siggins 471-182. Andrea Wilson 447, Meeks 181. 

CEDAR -- Del's Auto 3,627-1,238. Brian Cox 699-278. Women: Autumn Terhune 538-214. 

MAPLE -- Life Investors, State Farm Insurance 2,525. Life Investors 893. Nikki Thomas 532-192. Erin Frahm 531-188. Pam Turner 478-188. Pam St. John 478. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments