Bowling: Sunday's league reports

League reports
Sunday
SUNSET MIXED -- The Dinkyloo 2,799-950. Women's series: Kyla Boege 488, Jeanne Dudley 426, Dee Dee Henry 364. Games: Boege 170, Dudley 155, Henry 138. Men's series: Jason Olnes 701, Scott Holman 674, Zach Howard 665. Games: Olnes 248, Bryan Hertel 246, Holmon 238.
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- 3 Ladies and A Gent 2,712-956. Women's series: Ashley Zilmer 642. Game: Zilmer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today