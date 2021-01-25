 Skip to main content
Bowling: Sunday's league reports
Bowling: Sunday's league reports

SUNSET MIXED -- The Dinkyloo 2,799-950. Women's series: Kyla Boege 488, Jeanne Dudley 426, Dee Dee Henry 364. Games: Boege 170, Dudley 155, Henry 138. Men's series: Jason Olnes 701, Scott Holman 674, Zach Howard 665. Games: Olnes 248, Bryan Hertel 246, Holmon 238. 

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- 3 Ladies and A Gent 2,712-956. Women's series: Ashley Zilmer 642. Game: Zilmer 

