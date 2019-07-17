Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Lucky Strikes 1,998-697. Women: Sandy Krenz 422-172, Janet Hanson 419-166, Kathy Anders 394-161. Men: Mark King 547-194, Rex King 516, Otto Leinhard 489-191, Rex Boatman 190.

