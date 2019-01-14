Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

MONDAY ELKS -- Team: McVay Custom Cycle 3,176-1,084. Men: Nathan Wright 780-269, 263, Ryan Woiwod 724, Jacob Boleyn 695-257, Scott Holman 676-268, Reed Van Brocklin 676, Larry Sears 259, Ryan Swartz 264. Women: Cindy McCalley 589, Libby Uthoff 587.

GOODTIMES -- Team: Team Snowflake 3,000-Kingpin 1,039. Men: Josh Peverill 814-279, 279, 256, Jason Zahner 750-279, Blake Uthoff 735-268, Jake Weber 690, Rich Eighme 681-280, Mike Goldsmith 276, Jason Freeman 266. Women: Amber Simpson 626-237, Julie Weber 570-203, Connie Rommel 543, Katlyn Bracken 214.

SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Monday Blue 2,733-Troublemakers 964. Women: Jo Engel 566-225, Alice Thompson 529, Sharon Kendall 516-186, Karen Fischels 181. Men: Mark King 627-225, 224, Merlyn Thompson 620-225, Harry Brant 606-224, Paul Weber 241.

SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Challengers 2,659-950. Men: Ron Dennler 597-229, Bill Bengston 581-226, Jerry Gleasen 576-214. Women: Cindy Bengston 454-165, Louise Bright 453-170, Marge Kolthoff 447-163.

SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Hackberrys 2,612-919. Men: Dan Hyde 518-197, Darrell Groth 511-186, Larry Baker 446, Jacques Dubois 172. Women: Karla Harn 438-162, Nancy Tibbetts 414-147, Lana Schmitz 380-139.

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: 10th Inning 1,917-691. Women: Nicole Delagardelle 593-211, 211, Theresa Hill 567-227, Diane Bohneman 502, Donna Torsrud 192, Lisa Lamb 192.

VIKING -- Team: Black Hawk Sprinkler 3,746-Dr. DJ 1,276. Men: Kevin Walker 739-259, Toby Smedley 729-266, Ryan Wilson 717, Larry Anderson 708, Tim Lindgren 707-277, Dave Gerst 694-258, Shannon Buchan 692-259, Joe Engelkes 685, Gery Brinker 685-257, Emmett Tragord 666, Adam Akin 665, Dan Schuler 661, Robert Mosley 654, Greg Wilson 652, Dan Roth 277, Jim Johnson 262, Greg Engelkes 253. Women: Roxie Bush 704.

STRIKETTE -- Team: Messy Strikey 2,644-921. Women: Jennifer Wittenburg 708-247, 236-225, Abbey Akin 593-216, Erin Frahm 558.

