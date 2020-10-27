 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bowling: League reports
0 comments
agate
BOWLING

Bowling: League reports

{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art bowling

League reports

Tuesday’s results

CLASSIC – All-State Rental 3,626. Pregler Properties 1,241. Damian Gilbert 750-275. Joe Engelkes 724. Darrin Wellman 710-278. Elliott Thompson 694-255. Rick Miller 669. Dennis Marquart 668-254. Eddie Robinson 657-257. Kevin Peverill 650. Alec Corson 265. Women: Amber Simpson 627. Jen Thurm 253. 

CADILLAC SUNDOWNDERS – Automatic Amusements 1,753-604 Lisa Lamb 491-195. Diane Hoiser 486-169. Theresa Allen 467-169. Sue Neebel 169.

SENIOR SUNRISE – Blue Jays 1,985-699. Men: Roger Heiser 570-225. Ron Nelson 563-209. George Jensen 475. John Younce 182. Women: Linda Schrader 387-141. Madonna Swehla 343-126.  Sharon Heiser 334. Laura Fry 133.

SENIOR CLASSIC – Lake-Edwards-Wrigth 1,954-674. Tim Lake 684-258. Arvester Edwards 674-247. Mike Fink 660-257. Ron Dennler 636-234. Tom Kendall 634-248. Greg Wilson 633-216.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News