Bowling: League reports

League reports
Tuesday’s results
CLASSIC – All-State Rental 3,626. Pregler Properties 1,241. Damian Gilbert 750-275. Joe Engelkes 724. Darrin Wellman 710-278. Elliott Thompson 694-255. Rick Miller 669. Dennis Marquart 668-254. Eddie Robinson 657-257. Kevin Peverill 650. Alec Corson 265. Women: Amber Simpson 627. Jen Thurm 253.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNDERS – Automatic Amusements 1,753-604 Lisa Lamb 491-195. Diane Hoiser 486-169. Theresa Allen 467-169. Sue Neebel 169.
SENIOR SUNRISE – Blue Jays 1,985-699. Men: Roger Heiser 570-225. Ron Nelson 563-209. George Jensen 475. John Younce 182. Women: Linda Schrader 387-141. Madonna Swehla 343-126. Sharon Heiser 334. Laura Fry 133.
SENIOR CLASSIC – Lake-Edwards-Wrigth 1,954-674. Tim Lake 684-258. Arvester Edwards 674-247. Mike Fink 660-257. Ron Dennler 636-234. Tom Kendall 634-248. Greg Wilson 633-216.
