SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Blue Jays 1,449-512. Men: Roger Heiser 566-193, John Younce 527-203, Darrell Taylor 526-204. Women: Karla Harn 456-160, Sharon Heiser 446-155, Nancy Grapp 359-125.

SENIOR CLASSIC II -- Team: VAC-Burlage-Edwards 1,832-637. Men: Arvester Edwards 711-264, Dan McDaniel 606-222.

