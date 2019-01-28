Try 1 month for 99¢
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Hackberrys 2,543-898. Men: Darrell Groth 521-180, Bud Harn 494-179, Daniel Hyde 463-184. Women: Karla Harn 439-160, Nancy Tibbetts 437-162, Kendra Paige 436-176.

UNIDENTIFIED -- Team: Steam Rollers 2,633-955. Men: Ron Dennler 662-235, Dan McGowan 645-235, Ted Eldridge 609-229. Women: Connie Graham 489-178, Marge Kolthoff 478, Ruth Heber 466-187, Darlene Spears 185, Louise Bright 172.

SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Rooster and Chicks 2,670-989. Women: Jo Engel 537-215, Sharon Kendall 535-193, Marlene Johnson 517-190. Men: Mark King 588, Joe Blagg 565-222, Rick Hardee 564, Merlyn Thompson 233.

