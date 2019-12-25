League reports
Monday
GOODTIMES -- Team: Kingpin 3,066-1,090. Men: Rick Miller 788-279. Josh Peverill 770-300. Gabe Bartlett 759-259. Walt Tournier 749-280. Art Jacobs 746-290. Rich Eighme 706-256. Jason Zahner 258. Bob McCalley 258. Women: Makenzie Ruddy 633-236. Amber Simpson 627-223. Katlyn Bracken 606-224. Pam St. John 593-213. Med Satterlee 581-225.
SENIOR SACS BLUE -- Team: Pinsplitters 2,711. Jackpots 952. Women: Sharon Kendall 538-221. Alice Thompson 530. Karen Fischels 504. Dianne Pearson 201. Grace Heit 195. Men: Merlyn Thompson 592-219. Roger Koth 568. Rick Hardee 559. Joe Blagg 214. Otto Lienhard 213.
SENIOR SACS RED -- Team: Steam Rollers 2,635. Terra Balls 926. Men: Dan McGowan 647-232, 222. Rick Gorman 600-213. Ron Dennler 584-214. Women: Kathy Auringer 584-231. Marge Kolthoff 462-168. Connie Graham 456-180.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.