League reports

Monday

GOODTIMES -- Team: Kingpin 3,066-1,090. Men: Rick Miller 788-279. Josh Peverill 770-300. Gabe Bartlett 759-259. Walt Tournier 749-280. Art Jacobs 746-290. Rich Eighme 706-256. Jason Zahner 258. Bob McCalley 258. Women: Makenzie Ruddy 633-236. Amber Simpson 627-223. Katlyn Bracken 606-224. Pam St. John 593-213. Med Satterlee 581-225.

SENIOR SACS BLUE -- Team: Pinsplitters 2,711. Jackpots 952. Women: Sharon Kendall 538-221. Alice Thompson 530. Karen Fischels 504. Dianne Pearson 201. Grace Heit 195. Men: Merlyn Thompson 592-219. Roger Koth 568. Rick Hardee 559. Joe Blagg 214. Otto Lienhard 213. 

SENIOR SACS RED -- Team: Steam Rollers 2,635. Terra Balls 926. Men: Dan McGowan 647-232, 222. Rick Gorman 600-213. Ron Dennler 584-214. Women: Kathy Auringer 584-231. Marge Kolthoff 462-168. Connie Graham 456-180. 

