League reports
BIRDS-N-BEES -- Team: Knight Hawks 2,119-708. Men: Zach Thomsen 711-247, Kyle Brandt 635-219, Ivan Brandt 214.
MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: The Bunch 3,033-1,079. Men: Steve Retterath 666-246, 225, Erik Adams 645-233, 225, Scott Holman 638-220. Women: Karen Walker 180.
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: Here 4 The Beer 2,864-989. Men: Gery Brinker 676-278, Bud Thurm 246, Paul Jungen II 243. Women: Jen Smith 629-232, Betty Reuter 626-232.
