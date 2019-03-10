Try 3 months for $3
Clip art bowling

League reports

BIRDS-N-BEES -- Team: Knight Hawks 2,119-708. Men: Zach Thomsen 711-247, Kyle Brandt 635-219, Ivan Brandt 214.

MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: The Bunch 3,033-1,079. Men: Steve Retterath 666-246, 225, Erik Adams 645-233, 225, Scott Holman 638-220. Women: Karen Walker 180.

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: Here 4 The Beer 2,864-989. Men: Gery Brinker 676-278, Bud Thurm 246, Paul Jungen II 243. Women: Jen Smith 629-232, Betty Reuter 626-232.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments