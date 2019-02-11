League reports
GOODTIMES -- Team: Sotaly Tober 3,041-Who Gives a Split 1,059. Men: Rich Eighme 751-258, Blake Uthoff 716-278, Jake Weber 708-258, Josh Peverill 701, Gabe Bartlett 682, Rich Hill 256, Bill Stokes 256. Women: Angi Fangman 675-236, Amber Simpson 622-235, Pam St. John 576-208.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Go Getters 2,638-952. Women: Jo Engel 540-196, Pam McManemy 519, Sharon Kendall 516-215, Karen Fischels 192. Men: Mark King 593-222, Merlyn Thompson 591, Rex King 562-235, Joe Blagg 207.
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Hackberrys 2,588-880. Men: Darrell Groth 533-192, Daniel Hyde 473-168, Bud Harn 408-176. Women: Karla Harn 478-180, Nancy Tibbetts 476-175, Kendra Paige 425-163.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Sure Shots 2,764-959. Men: Dan McGowan 674-244, Ron Dennler 620-222, Ted Eldridge 616-226. Women: Connie Graham 537-181, Marge Kolthoff 501-185, Louise Bright 460-172.
MONDAY ELKS -- McVay Custom Cycle 3,641-1,267. Men: Nathan Wright 823-279, 278, 266, Justin Weber 793-279, 267, Ken Ruddy 735-256, 255, Grant Van Brocklin 713-267, Adam Ramsey 698, Terry Williams 693-300, Jacob Boleyn 255. Women: Cindy McCalley 608-223, 211.
STRIKETTE -- Team: Akin Racing 2,668-Messy Strikey 977. Women: Jennifer Wittenburg 634-225, Sarah McChane 604-208, Abbey Akin 557-220, 210, Melanie Payne 222.
VIKING -- Team: Blackhawk Sprinkler 3,762-Fran's Pro Shop 1,263. Men: Dennis Marquart 824-298, Kevin Walker 773-289, 257, Troy Fuller 714-254, Dave Gerst 708-268, Toby Smedley 696-269, Ryan Wilson 696, Stan Halverson 693-268, Kurt Brinker 686, Larry Anderson 686, Josh Gates 663, Greg Engelkes 662, Emmett Tragord 658, Bruce Skerik 653. Women: Roxie Bush 651.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: Where To Put It Storage 1,747-630. Women: Lisa Lamb 534-191, Theresa Hill 510, Theresa Allen 477-180, Sue Neebel 190.
