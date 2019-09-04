Clip art bowling

League reports

Wednesday's results

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Roadrunners 2,750-964. Women: Myra Seichter 500-202. Nancy TIbbets 472-171. Trish Meany 405-178. Men: Don Pearce 570-209. Dave Laird 511-190. Clyde Luck 505-224. 

SENIOR STARS -- Leo 2,016. Neputne 728. Women: Connie Graham 555. Kathy Auringer 526-203. Jo Engel 506. Pam St. John 193. Vicky Bolin 190. Men: Rick Thompson 630-225. Bob Gronwoldt 596-222. Leo Beschorner 596. Tom Kendall 578-224. 

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Come Closers 1,927-660. Norma Gronwoldt 544-189. Theresa Hill 508-182. Emily Pearce 469-170.

AMF -- Men: Toby Smedley 737-299. Larves Jones Jr. 704-248. Ryan Kayle 701-246. Women: Pam St. John 574-213. Dana Homolar 538-185. Martha Washington 465-173.

WATERFALLS -- Concept to Creation 3,644. WTEP 1,288. Men: Tom Zilmer 707-266. Terry Slickers 699-277. Travis Boyle 682. Art Winker 679-266. Dan Schuler 669. Mark Boesen 665-257. Ben Trueg 650. Travis Busch 254. Women: Shelly Hamer 676-245. Ashley Zilmer 561. 

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Paw Prints 3,364. Bowl Movements 1,157. Roberta Sands 610-217. Men: Ken Bradfield 621-225. 

SATTELITE -- Stuff Etc. 2,543-878. Cathy Gabbard 510-201. Sue Boyd 502-195. Stephanie Chapman 477. Colleen Krug 193. 

