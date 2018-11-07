Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

AMF -- Men: Blake Delagardelle 793-296, Austin Patterson 733-268, Bruce Dralle 677-255, Travis Prugh 300. Women: Nicole Delagardelle 588-213, Dana Homolar 575-215, Marisa Thurmond 560-248.

SATELLITE -- Team: Lindgren Glass 2,557-904. Women: Mandi Loudermilk 508, Terrie Taylor 484-183, Julie Martin 481-181, Loretta Wander 186.

WATERFALLS -- Team: Greenwood Drug 3,853-1,343. Men: Andy Meyer 763-290, Craig Pals 724, Rich Gronowski 719-277, Travis Busch 708-277, Terry Slickers 712, Ben Trueg 697-257, Brandon Steen 689, Karl Bengston 687-258, Ward Lange 684, Shelly Hamer 673, Jordan Sheeley 672-262, Travis Boyle 670, Nick Brown 660-278, Art Winker 650, Bruce Smith 255.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOONERS -- Men: Ben Trueg 742-268, Steve Jensen 679, Bruce Gienau 658-268, Dennis Gaudian 256.

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Team: Come Closers 1,917-Pickerupables 653. Women: Norma Gronwoldt 502-195, Karen Hintz 488-194, Karla Harn 473-193.

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Lost Boys 2,783-958. Men: Noel LeClaire 611-207, Don Pearce 593-214, Robert Kammeyer 563, Terry Lange 224. Women: Myra Seichter 508-190, Diane Smith 470-180, Sandy Krenz 454-163.

SENIOR STARS I -- Team: Jupiter 2,021-751. Women: Alice Thompson 566-209, Kathy Auringer 528-196, Sharon Kendall 482, Judy Toepfer 192. Men: Bill Bengston 655, Ted Eldridge 650-234, Leo Beschorner 643-236, Rick Thompson 257.

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Team: We Five 3,376-1,185. Men: Tim Bartie 621, John Cox 627, Derrich Hanson 246. Women: Trina Lemon 570-203, Judy Butler 191.

