League reports
AMF -- Men: Blake Delagardelle 793-296, Austin Patterson 733-268, Bruce Dralle 677-255, Travis Prugh 300. Women: Nicole Delagardelle 588-213, Dana Homolar 575-215, Marisa Thurmond 560-248.
SATELLITE -- Team: Lindgren Glass 2,557-904. Women: Mandi Loudermilk 508, Terrie Taylor 484-183, Julie Martin 481-181, Loretta Wander 186.
WATERFALLS -- Team: Greenwood Drug 3,853-1,343. Men: Andy Meyer 763-290, Craig Pals 724, Rich Gronowski 719-277, Travis Busch 708-277, Terry Slickers 712, Ben Trueg 697-257, Brandon Steen 689, Karl Bengston 687-258, Ward Lange 684, Shelly Hamer 673, Jordan Sheeley 672-262, Travis Boyle 670, Nick Brown 660-278, Art Winker 650, Bruce Smith 255.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOONERS -- Men: Ben Trueg 742-268, Steve Jensen 679, Bruce Gienau 658-268, Dennis Gaudian 256.
AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Team: Come Closers 1,917-Pickerupables 653. Women: Norma Gronwoldt 502-195, Karen Hintz 488-194, Karla Harn 473-193.
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Lost Boys 2,783-958. Men: Noel LeClaire 611-207, Don Pearce 593-214, Robert Kammeyer 563, Terry Lange 224. Women: Myra Seichter 508-190, Diane Smith 470-180, Sandy Krenz 454-163.
SENIOR STARS I -- Team: Jupiter 2,021-751. Women: Alice Thompson 566-209, Kathy Auringer 528-196, Sharon Kendall 482, Judy Toepfer 192. Men: Bill Bengston 655, Ted Eldridge 650-234, Leo Beschorner 643-236, Rick Thompson 257.
WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Team: We Five 3,376-1,185. Men: Tim Bartie 621, John Cox 627, Derrich Hanson 246. Women: Trina Lemon 570-203, Judy Butler 191.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.