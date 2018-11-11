League reports
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: Got Handicap 2,830-963. Men: Tyler Backes 734-277, Darold Holm 683-255, Tim Linderman 677, Nick Cole 669-255. Women: Ashley Zilmer 593-257.
BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: 2 Girls and Bob 2,139-734. Men: Dan Wheelock 556, Zach Thomsen 590-203, Kyle Brandt 221, Bradley Brandt 199. Women: Ashley Chase 198.
MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: 3DIC 2,855-Just For Fun 981. Men: Adam Jarchow 654-232, Scott Holman 630-225, Mike Schwake 623-222.
