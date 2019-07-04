Clip art bowling

League reports

Wednesday

SENIOR SPRING FLING 19 -- Team: Rain Drops 1,945-695. Men: Dave Laird 515-187, Rex King 512-188, Otto Lienhard 508-199. Women: Lana Schmitz 405-141, Myra Seichter 361, Janet Hansen 358-149, Pat Schmitt 135.

