League reports
SENIOR FANTASTICS -- Team: 3 Hens and 1 Rooster 2,504-9 Pins 869. Women: Pam McManemy 428-150, Dianne Pearson 414-177, Janet Hansen 411, Kathy Anders 155. Men: Ron Dennler 569-215, Dennis Kruger 554-205, Joe Blagg 552, Rick Hardee 199.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.