Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR FANTASTICS -- Team: 3 Hens and 1 Rooster 2,504-9 Pins 869. Women: Pam McManemy 428-150, Dianne Pearson 414-177, Janet Hansen 411, Kathy Anders 155. Men: Ron Dennler 569-215, Dennis Kruger 554-205, Joe Blagg 552, Rick Hardee 199.

