League reports

SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Monday Blue 2,879-1,004. Women: Sharon Kendall 549-197, Alice Thompson 517-185, Jo Engel 470, Marlene Johnson 174. Men: Joe Blagg 589-233, Mel Gardler 557, Harry Brant 554-220, Merlyn Thompson 226.

SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Hackberrys 2,687-Walnuts 950. Men: Darrell Groth 519-187, Les Aldrich 518-200, Dan Hyde 515-183. Women: Lana Schmitz 393-160, Nancy Tibbetts 372, Kendra Paige 366-150, Florence Ramsell 155.

SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Terra Balls 2,566-Four Roses 900. Men: Dennis Maurer 613-201, Dan McGowan 526, Rich Dean 521-207, Gene Spears 225. Women: Ruth Heber 502-188, Connie Graham 450-164.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Amigos 1,972-Quails 700. Men: Larry Shephard 522-190, Jerry Hahn 515-190, Darrell Taylor 473-199, Joe Hellman 154. Women: Madonna Swehla 359-136, Sharon Heiser 339-126, Velma Parsons 332-129.

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 1,893-Flowers and Friends 672. Women: Michelle Jerome 512-188, Denise Glenny 475-167, Rita Kehoe 441, Sandi Brallier 170.

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Industrial Steel 2,935-1,028. Men: Ben Trueg 668-258, Stan Halverson 662-241.

