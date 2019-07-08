Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR FANTASTICS -- Team: Pinsplitters 2,504-Jackpots 870. Women: Dianne Pearson 436-169, Bonnie Schoenfield 433-186, Kathy Anders 366, Janet Hansen 144. Men: Dennis Kruger 549-198, Ron Dennler 534-197, 181, Joe Blagg 488.

