League reports

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: HSM 3,720-1,296. Men: Rick Miller 772-270, 257, Shannon Buchan 728-258, Damian Gilbert 717-268, 255, Brian Cox 707-275, Chris Williams 700-279, Stan Halverson 692-256, Bob Gronwoldt 261.

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 1,977-679. Women: Pam St. John 585-215, Carol Smith 499, Faye Graham 485-210, Sandi Brallier 187.

VALLEY PARK -- Men: Greg Usher 780-277, James Picken 706-244, Larry Edler 689-268, Chris Usher 670-246. Women: Julie Stone 362, Gina Jordan 326.

SENIOR CLASSIC -- Team: Holms-Toepfer-McDaniel 1,720-614. Men: Al Holms 678-245, Greg Wilson 642-235, Arvester Edwards 607-234.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Pacers 1,672-656. Men: Art Jacobs 649-255, Ron Nelson 588-222, Jerry Hahn 541, Larry Shepherd 235. Women: Karla Harn 490-170, Sharon Heiser 451-168, Madonna Swehla 400-146.

Thursday

MINOR -- Team: Fareway 3,491-Days Inn 1,232. Men: Brent Roloff 695-300, Mike Shannon 643, Doug Edler 632, Owen Irwin 255. Women: Candace Newman 631.

