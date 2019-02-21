League reports
MASTERS/STORM -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 3,374-GIBA 1,214. Men: Joe Engelkes 759-266, 266, Shannon Buchan 741-259, Gordy Kilpatrick 725-257, 257, Mick Hackbarth 710, Mark Prosen 279, Doug Zilmer 279, Bob Mosley 277, Chris Williams 266, Rich Gronowski 258, Mike Micou 257, Chachi 256, Justin Weber 256, Todd Terhune 256, Andy Buehlow 253.
CEDAR -- Team: Auntie J's Embroidery 3,782-1,337. Men: Josh Peverill 813-279, Tony Henkle 710. Women: Chelsea Friedley 449-155.
INDEPENDENT -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 3,695-1,284. Men: Greg Wilson 751-280, Josh Kullen 681-244, Larves Jones Jr. 676-267. Women: Shannon Sniegolski 667-277, Jen Smith 550-204.
MAPLE -- Team: Life Investors 2,652-Richelieu Foods, Mallon Construction 924. Women: Denise Glenny 521-196, Judy Toepfer 518-193, Tracy McChane 494-198.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Team: The Bar Ladies 2,112-761. Women: Amy Goodwin 669-254, Connie Broell 558-225, Cherie Derbyshire 512-206. Men: Dave Goodwin 605-230, Steve Lehman 554-199, Brian Goodwin 532-208.
SWING -- Team: Robins 2,604-876. Men: Darrell Groth 547-206, Howard Coffin 534-192, Arnie Swanson 459-181. Women: Dianne Pearson 409-147, Jan Miller 355-120, Jeanne Buss 353-124.
VP3P -- Team: The Odds 1,713-638. Men: Rich Gronowski 773-299, Keegan Siggins 709-258, George Meeks 633, Jim Nelson 244. Women: Sarah McChane 580-203, Sara Siggins 493-192, Cindy Miller 470, Dee Meeks 187.
