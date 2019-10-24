League reports
MINOR -- Team: Fareway 3,485-Days Inn 1,241. Men: Owen Irwin 689, Marcus Boyland 664-279, Brent Roloff 649. Women: Theresa Hill 531-200.
MASTERS/STORM -- Team: Gronowski Construction 3,356-1,192. Men: Troy Fuller 800-278, 278, Jacob Bedard 761-299, Rich Gronowski 752-279, Art Winker 727-280, Dan Schuler 727-269, Rich Eighme 703-257, Kyle Morgan 268, Dan Weimer 266, Bruce Smith 263, Brandon Steen 256.
INDEPENDENT -- Team: Curbtender 3,674-OP Ridgeway 1,266. Men: Greg Wilson 799-299, 256, Brandon Wilson 737-256, Al Mennenga 713-256, Jeff Johnson 697. Women: Shannon Sniegolski 671-257, Angi Fangman 593-238, Jen Smith 539.
CEDAR -- Team: Commercial Cleaning 3,672-Del's Auto 1,297. Men: Jeff Faust 698-Scott Holman 266.
MAPLE -- Team: El Patron 2,588-900. Women: Pam St. John 560-193, Rita Kehoe 487-178, Karen Bossom 470, Nicki Thomas 169.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Team: Dead Last 2,132-Baby Bowlers 726. Women: Kelsey Carlson 544-189, Debbie Lehman 506-173, Carol Eichelberger 491-186. Men: Steve Retterath 602-223, Dave Goodwin 564-214, Jeff Dawson 554, Moe Morgan 210.
VP3P -- Team: The Broken Record 1,659-Livin On A Spare 579. Men: Keith Gruis 664-268, Jim Nelson 627-222, Paul Avis 569, Bill Henriksen 214, Keegan Siggins 214. Women: Sarah McChane 599-214, Sara Siggins 488-180, Tami Prien 484-189.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Robins 2,648-990. Men: Roger Duffy 546-232, Darrell Groth 483-182, Howard Coffin 452, Arnie Swanson 186. Women: Dianne Pearson 405-171, Jeanne Buss 381-162, Jan Miller 350, Ann Weichert 127.
