League reports

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Twerkettes 1,983-677. Women: Angi Fangman 604-224, Michelle Jerome 516-173, Cindy Miller 479, Sandi Brallier 167.

CLASSIC -- Team: Community Bank 3,649-Cadillac XBC 1,298. Men: Shannon Buchan 700, Dave Gerst 668-300, Damian Gilbert 660, Tim Lake 258, Brian Cox 255.

VALLEY PARK -- Men: James Picken  662-289, Bill Hanson 668, Chris Usher 642-234. Women: Cassie Grey 424, Lauren Cochayne 445.

SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Kendall-McDaniel-Groth 1,690-Toepfer-Noble-Wilson 607. Men: Greg Wilson 660-268, Bruce Pals 653-231, Dan McDaniel 642-218, Tom Kendall 621-214.

