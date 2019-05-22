Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Moody Blues 1,974-Raindrops 687. Men: Rich Novy 599-231, 196, Mark King 572-197, Dave Laird 484. Women: Kathy Anders 418-147, Lana Schmitz 391-142, Pat Schmitt 389-145.

