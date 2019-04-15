League reports
VIKING -- Team: 10th Inning 3,624-IFA 1,277. Men: Toby Smedley 771-299, Brandon Steen 755-290, Mark Penne 749-279, Troy Fuller 724, Greg Engelkes 720-267, Rick Miller 710, Josh Gates 708-266, Kevin Walker 702, Art Winker 700-263, Robert Mosley 697, Dennis Washington 688-267, Jeff Johnson 688, Kurt Brinker 687, Dan Roth 678-254, 253, Adam Akin 664, Stan Halverson 656-263, Greg Wilson 656, Al Mennenga 655, Dan Goldsberry 653-253, Larry Anderson 653, Dave Gerst 651.
STRIKETTE -- Team: PDCM 2,498-915. Women: Jennifer Wittenburg 602-212, Sarah McChane 547-207, Amy Greve 541-223.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: Jim Lind Shell 1,818-Where To Put It Storage 642. Women: Theresa Hill 543-186, Donna Torsrud 511, Cherie Derbyshire 501, Diane Hosier 204, Diane Bohneman 184.
MONDAY ELKS -- Team: The Other Place 3,029-McVay Custom Cycle 1,036. Men: Nathan Wright 758-259, 254, Mike Weber 725-268, Adam Ramsey 694-255, Jake McCann 661-276, Scott Holman 259, John Cox 251. Women: Libby Uthoff 607-234.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Jackpots 2,679-933. Women: Jo Engel 550-198, Karen Fischels 518, Grace Heit 488-203, Sharon Kendall 200. Men: Rick Hardee 563-201, Dennis Kruger 543, Don Pearce 540-217, Otto Lienhard 220.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Sharks 2,528-Terra Balls, Four Roses 871. Men: Dan McGowan 562-198, Ted Eldridge 562-203, Rich Dean 523-199. Women: Connie Graham 478-170, Darlene Spears 461-182, Kathy Anders 452-165.
