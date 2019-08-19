League reports
SR. SAC'S BLUE -- Jackpots 2,526, Bowling Stone 912. Women's series: Jo Engel 592, Alice Thompson 501, Sharon Kendall 494. Games: Engel 244, Thompson 213, Kendall 179. Men's series: Merlyn Thompson 589, Dennis Kruger 583, ark King 575. Games: Thompson 253, Rick Harder 226, Harry Brant 205.
SR. SAC'S RED -- Challengers 2,521, Sure Shots 936. Men's series: Ron Dennler 604, Dennis Graham 599, Rick Gorman 529, Charlie Spicher 529. Games: Dennler 259, Graham 222, Gorman 196. Women's series: Louise Bright 473, Connie Graham 445, Ruth Heber 440. Games: Graham 174, Heber 174, Kathy Anders 165.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Willard Girls 1,743, Where to Put It 627. Series: Theresa Hill 491, Diane Bohneman 481, Sue Neebel 464. Games: Neebel 192, Theresa Allen 182, Diane Hosier 182, Riley Eckhoff 179.
