League reports

VIKING -- Team: Maple Lanes 3,524-Briqhouse 1,241. Men: Mark Penne 751-264, Dave Gerst 722-300, Josh Gates 708-279, 268, Tim Lake 698, Stan Halverson 687-254, Ryan Wilson 686-257, Dennis Marquart 680, Emmett Tragord 676, Shan DeBower 265.

STRIKETTE -- Team: Flowers and Friends 2,628-Four Seasons 953. Women: Sarah McChane 630-233, 214, Jennifer Wittenburg 600, Amy Greve 582-216, Patti Davis 226, Denise Glenny 221, Norma Gronwoldt 210.

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: Hickory House 1,812-Where To Put It Storage 519. Women: Sue Neebel 519-196, Theresa Hill 496-185, Diane Hosier 485, Diane Bohneman 202.

GOODTIMES -- Team: Racks 'N Balls 3,002-FNL 1,109. Men: Michael Bracken 722-255, Bob McCalley 719-279, Rich Eighme 712-262, Jake Weber 712-257, Josh Peverill 707-279, Gabe Bartlett 707-268, Jason Freeman 705-267, Bruce Gienau 697-265, Matt Smith 686-275. Women: Amber Simpson 722-257, Mary Smedley 607-223, Lindsey Smedley 596-215, Sydney Biscontine 214, Pam St. John 214, Katlyn Bracken 214,Mary Kaufman 210.

MONDAY ELKS -- Men: Grant Van Brocklin 783-278, 279, John Blocker 754-279, 275, Larry Sears 748-258 255, Nathan Wright 722-258, 258, Rick Miller 720-279, Tony Henkle 717-253, James Picken 705-258, Toby Smedley 692, George Suppes 690, Collin Weber 684-258, Chris Showalter 684-279, Drew Raum 651-265. Women: Dana Homolar 676-231, 228, 217, Libby Uthoff 592-214.

SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Monday Blue 2,712-935. Women: Sharon Kendall 640-224, 212, Karen Fischels 546-208, Jo Engel 513, Pam McManemy 190. Men: Joe Blagg 613-214, Bob Engelmann 564-221, Rex King 560, Rick Hardee 211.

SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Challengers 2,678-908. Men: Ron Dennler 606-237, Dennis Graham 559, Ted Eldridge 552-211, Gil Gubbels 203. Women: Connie Graham 504-179, Louise Bright 469-175, Marge Kolthoff 451-174.

SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Walnuts 2,155-774. Men: Les Aldrich 591-241, Joe Squiers 534-214, Darrell Groth 481-192. Women: Florence Ramsell 475-166, Nancy Tibbetts 417-155, Lana Schmitz 393-161.

