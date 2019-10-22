League reports
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Amigos 2,152-763. Men: John Younce 572-220, Roger Heiser 558, George Jenson 525, Ron Nelson 208, Darrell Taylor 196. Women: Suzy Brooks 449-157, Karla Harn 445-184, Sharon Heiser 364-149.
SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Kendall-Noble-Marquart 1,912-665. Men: Dennis Marquart 695-266, Cy Burlage 671-255, Greg Wilson 638-226, Tom Kendall 636-234, Ed Feese 606-217, Duane Allen 264.
VALLEY PARK -- Men: Keith Gruis 812-289, 268, 255, Shan DeBower 805-279, 269, 257, James Picken 735-266, Larry Edler 708-258, Brandon Wilson 711, Art Jacobs 257.
MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Hampton Inn 3,720-Cadillac XBC 1,306. Men: Mick Hackbarth 712, Rick Miller 697-249, Dave Gerst 679.
