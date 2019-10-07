League reports
Monday's results
ELKS -- IFA 3,312-1,129. Men: Toby Smedley 788-268. Collin Weber 645-300. Nathan Wright 735-279. Women: Roxie Bush 583-221. Dana Homolar 520-195. Nadean Boleyn 467-171.
GOODTIMES -- Team Snowflake 3,039. Bowling Maniacs 1,066. Men: Josh Peverill 785-277. Jake Weber 768-276. Rich Eighme 748-278. Bob McCalley 714-266. Michael Bracken 703-275. Gabe Bartlett 694-256. Michael Goldsmith 686-277. Jason Freeman 676. Walt Tournier 675. Cole Weber 278. Todd Bracken 277. Women: Amber Simpson 615-221. Pam St. John 586-204. Lindsey Smedley 581-220.
SENIOR FOREST -- Hackberrys 2,015-696. Men: Les Aldrich 543-216. Dan Hyde 538-191. Darrell Groth 494-171. Women: Kendra Paige 427-158. Nancy Tibbetts 409-147. Lana Schmitz 398-144.
SENIOR SACS RED -- Sure Shots 2,666-937. Ron Dennler 689-255. Rick Gorman 612-224. Ted Eldridge 530-235. Women: Connie Graham 494-192. Louise Bright 452-170. Kathy Anders 416. Ruth Heber 140.
SENIOR SACS BLUE -- Jackpots 2,638-894. Women: Sharon Kendall 516-174. Alice Thompson 513-181. Karen Fischels 496-168. Men: Joe Blagg 568-225. Mark King 547-202. Rick Hardee 532.
STRIKETTE -- Steen Team 2,621. Flowers & Friends 932. Jennifer Wittenberg 740-258-247. Sarah McChane 658-248, 235. Abbey Athey 538. Jan Akin 552.
VIKING -- Black Hawk Sprinklers 3,498. Maple Lanes 1,300. Dave Gerst 760-279, 266. Kevin Walker 691. Mark Penne 686-276. Joe Engelkes 679. Troy Fuller 678. Zach Miller 678-256. Greg Engelkes had a Dutch 200.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Hickory House 1,804. Where to Put it Storage 637. Tasha Ennenga 483-179. Diane Hosier 475-177. Donna Torsrud 441. Lisa Lamb 175.
