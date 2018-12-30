League reports
SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Idiots and Geeks 2,964-1,036. Men: Scott Holman 618-232, Brandon Abben 610-234, Ronald Holmes 609, 233.
BIRDS-N-BEES -- Team: Knight Hawks 2,052-712. Women: Linda Wheelock 188, Kay Bergman 186. Men: Bradley Brandt 239, Zach Thomsen 217, Ivan Brandt 211.
SUNDAY NIGHT 6-PACK -- Team: The Buds 2,717-965. Men: Gery Brinker 692-258. Women: Ashley Zilmer 609-214.
