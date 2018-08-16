League reports
SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Shud-A-Been 2,528-Snappers 872. Men: Mel gardner 483-179, James Geiger 439-167, Arnie Swanson 410, Darrell Groth 164. Women: Dianne Pearson 395-146, Jeanne Buss 276, Carol Faber 276, Ann Weichert 104, Jan Miller 99.
Monday
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Hackberrys 2,522-864, Redwoods 2,522. Men: Daniel Hyde 501-179, Les Aldrich 450-163, Darrell Groth 422-154. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 370-127, Kendra Paige 342-121, Lana Schmitz 340-137.
