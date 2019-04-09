Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Asters 1,961-Pacers 707. Men: Larry Shephard 558-247, Ron Nelson 546-211, Jerry Hahn 531-George Jenson 189. Women: Sharon Heiser 385-158, Velma Parsons 319-114, Madonna Swehla 313-115.

SENIOR SUNRISE (April 2) -- Team: Pacers 2,050-Morning Doves 722. Men: Art Jacobs 660-238, Larry Shephard 634-224, Ron Nelson 528, Roger Heiser 192. Women: Sharon Heiser 451-199, Laura Fry 317-114, Madonna Swehla 290-110.

VALLEY PARK -- Men: Larry Edler 705-267, James Picken 688-255, Al Mennenga 630-225. Women: Emily McCauley 455-161, Joyce Hickman 437-152.

SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Toepfer-Noble-Holmes 1,711-Werkmeister-Maurer-Wilson 608. Men: Cy Burlage 662-224, Greg Wilson 650-247, Arvester Edwards 629-232.

CLASSIC -- Team: Hampton Inn 3,653-Community 1,300. Men: Mick Hackbarth 729, Dave Gerst 702-268, Kevin Peverill 698, Joe Engelkes 674, Shannon Buchan 673, Jim Cameron 667-268, Brian Cox 650.

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 1,955-Flowers and Friends 684. Women: Denise Glenny 594-231, Jenny Jacobs 501-176, Michelle Jerome 500-187.

