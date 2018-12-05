Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

WATERFALLS -- Team: Aspro, Inc. 4,021-1,407. Men: Stephen Schneiders 817-278, 278, 260, Tom Zilmer 802-300, 257, Doug Zilmer 792-279, 259, 254, Adam Akin 711, Travis Boyle 701, Dan Schuler 689, Ben Trueg 683-253, Craig Pals 677, Mark Boesen 674, Bruce Smith 672-267, Jon Blocker 669-269, Emmett Tragord 666, Art Winker 658, Karl Bengston 654-262. Women: Ashley Zilmer 613-259.

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Team: We Five 3,456-1,229. Men: Jim Kremer 649-300, Tim Bartie 700-257. Women: Heather Barth 630-235.

AMF -- Men: Austin Patterson 713-279, Toby Smedley 707-278, Al Holmes 698-278. Women: Dana Homolar 691-247, Marisa Thurmond 561-231, Chelsea Moran-Lelig 525-215.

SATELLITE -- Team: Sports Arena 2,440-Lindgren Glass 924. Women: Terrie Taylor 519, Julie Martin 502, Pam Sauer 493-202, Shelly Steele 205, Cathy Gabbard 203.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOONERS -- Team: No Comment 2,243-772. Men: Ben Trueg 794-279, Rick Miller 695-260, Jason Meester 652, John Stanford Jr. 268.

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Happy Shots 2,641-931. Men: Don Pearce 564-236, Harry Brant 523-196, Jerry Hahn 522, Bob Kammeyer 193. Women: Diane Smith 469-197, Nancy Tibbetts 423, Myra Seichter 416-181, Janet Hansen 156, Kathy Anders 156.

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Team: WWB 1,988-717. Women: Diane Bohneman 602-210, 213, Norma Gronwoldt 527, Linda Smith 513-198, Karla Harn 193.

SENIOR STARS -- Team: Neptune 1,995-Saturn 713. Men: Les Aldridge 647, Leo Beschorner 641-223, Ron Dennler 638-253, Dennis Graham 254. Women: Alice Thompson 582-202, Judy Toepfer 537-188, Sharon Kendall 526-184.

