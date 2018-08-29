League reports
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Deers 2,640-Jolly Four 932. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 453-172, Kathy Anders 416-154, Maureen Epperson 377, Myra Seichter 157. Men: Dan Hyde 604-210, Don Pearce 594-225, Jerry Hahn 533, Harry Brant 203.
AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Team: Comeback Chicks 1,904-WWB 645. Women: Norma Gronwoldt 508-174, Jacque Hauser 484-180, Karla Harn 472-167.
SENIOR STARS I -- Team: Saturn 2,001-Orion 721. Women: Kathy Auringer 569-207, Jo Engel 496, Sharon Kendall 479-191, Connie Graham 191. Men: Tom Kendall 705-258, Jerry Nelson 586, Dennis Maurer 586, Cy Burlage 246, Bill Bengston 236.
SATELLITE -- Team: Lindgren Glass 2,506-Karen's Print Rite 863. Women: Julie Martin 515-174, Annette Nyland 499-187, Terrie Taylor 473, Sue Boyd 182.
