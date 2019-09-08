Clip art bowling

League reports

Sunday's results

MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Awesome 4 Some 2,645. 3D1C 933. Men: Scott Holman 636-226. Ronald Holmes 617-227. Mike Schwake 612-221. Women: Jen Frost 491-182. Kyla Boege 448-168. Dee Dee Henry 356-143.

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Got Handicap 2,678. CRST 958. Nick Cole 610-217. Paul Gaede 241. Darald Holm 218. 

