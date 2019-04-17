League reports
WATERFALLS -- Team: Gershman Mortgage 3,723-1,293. Men: Rich Gronowski 757-267, 267, Ward Lange 753-268, 256, Dan Schuler 730-262, Stephen Schneiders 724-259, Brandon Steen 706, Kurt Krull 704, Travis Boyle 702, Doug Zilmer 702-279, Art Winker 691, Craig Pals 679-259, Terry Slickers 657, Jon Blocker 656, Ben Trueg 652. Women: Shelly Hamer 641-265.
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Lost Boys 2,709-932. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 437-157, Maureen Epperson 412-147, Diane Smith 395-155. Men: Noel LeClaire 613-246, Don Pearce 592-213, John Younce 586-227.
SENIOR STARS II -- Team: Neptune 2,072-Mars 732. Women: Judy Toepfer 616-224, Jo Engel 589-201, Pam St. John 533-183. Men: Leo Beschorner 644-235, Dennis Kruger 623, Arvester Edwards 609, Bill Bengston 248, Jerry Casillas 224.
WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Team: Will Take 9 3,274-1,138. Men: Tim Bartie 704-279. Women: Roberta Sands 531-208.
AMF -- Men: Larves Jones Jr. 710-287, Nate Schuhmacher 670-244, Art Jacobs 652-234. Women: Dana Homolar 730-264, Jen Smith 566-201, Marisa Thurmond 546-197.
