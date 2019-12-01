League reports
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: The Buds 2,802-960. Men: Tim Linderman 726-256, Paul Jungen 661, Gery Brinker 257, Logan Graham 243. Women: Ashley Zilmer 587-234, Betty Reuter 236, Kayla Shirk 212.
SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Strike Force 2,128-Sandbaggers 765. Men: Adam Jarchow 764-277, Scott Holman 655-244, Brandon Wilson 632-232. Women: Kyla Boege 470-180, Riley Eckhoff 438-170, Jenifer Frost 436-173.
BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Hornets 2,111-765. Men: Jack Brandt 657-243, Ryan Soldwisch 630-233, Bradley Brandt 613-234.
